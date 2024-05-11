Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 3,600 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 129,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,574. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

