Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises 5.2% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Albertsons Companies worth $101,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 841,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,308. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

