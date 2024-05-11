Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology comprises about 3.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 2.86% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $58,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIMO. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $15,512,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

