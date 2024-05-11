Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,955,143 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,955,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,391,000. Euronav makes up about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Euronav by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of EURN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. 473,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $4.57 per share. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $18.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 93.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

