Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,489,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,238,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HOLI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 286,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

