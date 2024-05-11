AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,128,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 685,938 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $15.17.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALCC. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in AltC Acquisition by 1,303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 3,480,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.