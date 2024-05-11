Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Alvopetro Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

