AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $135.70 and a 1-year high of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.55.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

