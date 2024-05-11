Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

