American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.10.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after buying an additional 226,435 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.