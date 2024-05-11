American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 144.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

