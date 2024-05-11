American Planning Services Inc. Has $875,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

American Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 163.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

DIA traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.18. 3,505,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,861. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.36. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

