American Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

American Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,050,000 after purchasing an additional 595,535 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 443,587 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OMFL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. 635,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.