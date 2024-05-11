American Planning Services Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 13,648,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

