American Planning Services Inc. Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

American Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.3% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $285.76. 139,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.88 and a 52 week high of $291.40.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

