American Planning Services Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.47. 513,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.53 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.