American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

American Water Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. American Water Works has a payout ratio of 53.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Water Works to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

NYSE:AWK opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $151.24. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

