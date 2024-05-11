Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 595,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,097. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 554,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after acquiring an additional 171,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

