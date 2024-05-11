Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 895,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,167. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. Equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplitude by 10.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

