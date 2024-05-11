Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7 million-$72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.5 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.
Amplitude Trading Down 1.5 %
Amplitude stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
