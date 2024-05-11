AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 3,200 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $67,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,028 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,067.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AXR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,792. AMREP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $110.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

