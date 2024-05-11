Analysts Issue Forecasts for Balchem Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Balchem in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,183.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $2,320,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock worth $12,608,149 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

