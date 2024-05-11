Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

K92 Mining stock opened at C$8.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.05. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.05.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

