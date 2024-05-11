Analysts Offer Predictions for Xylem Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $143.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

