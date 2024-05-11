Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $28.40

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. Clear Secure has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.75.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

