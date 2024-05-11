Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.