Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.
Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 47.19%.
Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
