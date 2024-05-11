Analysts Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT at $82.64

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.64.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.83. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
