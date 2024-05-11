Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target at $52.13

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE MDC opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,377,000 after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

