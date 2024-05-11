Analyzing InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI)

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) and InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and InspireMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $18.51 million 14.21 -$59.04 million N/A N/A InspireMD $6.20 million 8.43 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.07

InspireMD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TriSalus Life Sciences and InspireMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

InspireMD has a consensus price target of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 117.01%. Given InspireMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InspireMD is more favorable than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InspireMD has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and InspireMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -166.18% InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53%

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

