Andrew Kirkman Purchases 170 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($187.94).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Andrew Kirkman bought 162 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.27).
CLS Stock Performance
Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.15) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a market cap of £363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.43.
CLS Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLS
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.