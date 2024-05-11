Andrew Kirkman Purchases 170 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($187.94).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Andrew Kirkman bought 162 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £150.66 ($189.27).

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 91.40 ($1.15) on Friday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 149.39 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The company has a market cap of £363.23 million, a P/E ratio of -145.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.43.

CLS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,269.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

