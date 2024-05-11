Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Citigroup

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.13.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Angi

Angi Stock Performance

ANGI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 626,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,029. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.0% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.