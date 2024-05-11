ANGLE (LON:AGL) Shares Up 20.5%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report) shot up 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30). 3,158,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,198,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGL

ANGLE Trading Down 10.6 %

ANGLE Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.41.

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.