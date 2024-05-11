Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of ANIK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 85,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,323. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.51 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,569,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 46.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

