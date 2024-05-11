ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.25 on Thursday. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.