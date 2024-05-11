Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,685 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,710 ($21.48).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,255 ($28.33) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,336 ($29.35). The firm has a market cap of £22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,316.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,085.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,749.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,264.71%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

