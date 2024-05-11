APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 130.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of APA by 8,888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 543,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.38. 4,247,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,329. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

