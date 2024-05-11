Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 86.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,561. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

