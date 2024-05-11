Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,954 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 588.27%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $187,149.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

