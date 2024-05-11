Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

FirstService Price Performance

FSV opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.01.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

