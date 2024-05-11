Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,681 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,615,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $53,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

