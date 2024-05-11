Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.