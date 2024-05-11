Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,911 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 106.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.