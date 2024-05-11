Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,086 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 92.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.