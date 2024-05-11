Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 976 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $218.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

