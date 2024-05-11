Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.