Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

