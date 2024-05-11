Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $819,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $132.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

