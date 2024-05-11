Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $745,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $57.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

