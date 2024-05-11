Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Kadant by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $287.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.99 and a twelve month high of $354.02.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,798 shares of company stock worth $2,899,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

