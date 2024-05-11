Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,924 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after purchasing an additional 268,157 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

